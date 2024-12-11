Loreal Sarkisian has two-word reverence to stunning Jennifer Lopez fit
Loreal Sarkisian has become quite the fashion queen lately, but Jennifer Lopez was doing it long before she came along. The wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian had epic praise to a recent J.Lo jaw-dropping fit.
Loreal, 39, who is known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football”, has been crushing her fit game all year like her Daisy Dukes stunner on Thanksgiving, and her all-white “cheering” look, and for Saturday’s SEC Championship a burnt orange leather winner that upstaged the game itself.
The stylist and model knows good taste when she sees it. In her latest Instagram post, Loreal commented on a Lopez fit with just two words and an emoji: “Never disappoints 🤍.”
Lopez sure didn’t disappoint there — she looks gorgeous. It’s hard to believe the actress and singer is 55 and been in this fashion game for a long time.
While Lopez recently divorced actor Ben Affleck and ring jokes like this LeBron James one have flooded social media, Loreal and Steve have reconciled after filing for divorce over the summer as seen by the giant ring Loreal has flashed around.
Loreal knows how to rock a fit, and game definitely recognizes game when it comes to her post on Lopez.
