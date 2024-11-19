The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Loreal Sarkisian works it in plaid pants on construction site

The Texas Longhorns WAG and wife of Steve Sarkisian flaunts her latest look with a random construction backdrop.

Matthew Graham

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, holds up "Hook 'Em Horns" during the Sugar Bowl
Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, holds up "Hook 'Em Horns" during the Sugar Bowl / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Loreal Sarkisian might be the title holder for most famous college football WAG.

While the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian are cruising towards the College Football Playoff with a monster rivalry game looming later this month against the Texas A&M Aggies, Mrs. Sarkisian's fit game continues to dominate like an SEC powerhouse.

The SEC football power couple, who mutually announced their divorce in July but vowed to remain "best of friends," have dropped hints throughout fall that they might have reconciled. "The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" has attended many games this season, most recently hilariously calling out her husband's playcalling during the Florida Gators game.

In the meantime, Mrs. Sarkisian slayed another look on Instagram in high-waisted black-and-pink plaid pants with a spaghetti-string black top. The fit was fantastic, although it's unclear what the 39-year-old was going for with the random construction backdrop.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Given that her Lo's Wardrobe Bar is "coming soon" later this month, we'll assume it's a pun-ny play on that. Fans loved the look regardless. "Construction never looked so good! ❤️👏," one user commented.

Whether with her marriage or with her style, Mrs. Sarkisian always keeps us guessing.

