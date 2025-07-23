The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Magic Johnson's daughter upstages dad at exotic Spanish island in family pic

30-year-old Elisa Johnson crushes her minidress on the baller family vacation with her parents and siblings.

Matt Ryan

Elisa Johnson, EJ Johnson, Cookie Johnson, Magic Johnson, Lisa Johnson and Andre Johnson at the Apple TV+ premiere of They Call Me Magic at The Village Regency Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 14, 2022.
Elisa Johnson, EJ Johnson, Cookie Johnson, Magic Johnson, Lisa Johnson and Andre Johnson at the Apple TV+ premiere of They Call Me Magic at The Village Regency Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 14, 2022. / Photo credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch

Magic Johnson’s epic baller summer vacation with wife Cookie is coming to an end, but he flexed another beautiful stop on his yacht with his family while his daughter Elisa Johnson certainly stood out with her fit.

The 65-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend is enjoying as much of an offseason as he can get because while he is retired as a player, he owns part of the following teams: Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB),Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA), Los Angeles FC (MLS), Washington Commanders (NFL), and Washington Spirit (NWSL).

While on a several week European trip aboard a $1.4 million per-week yacht that even NFL great Tom Brady was jealous of, Johnson showed off having a toga party with Cookie and friends, and photos like below.

With the epic trip finally coming to a close, Johnson posted from the famous beach club Juan y Andrea on the island Formentera in Spain where 30-year-old Elisa stood out next to dad in the black minidress. Meanwhile, the always well-dressed EJ, 33, was next to mom Cookie, who looks amazing at 66.

Magic has three children in son Andre, 44, with ex-girlfreind Melissa Mitchell, along with both EJ and Elisa with Cookie.

Elisa, who was adopted by Cookie and Magic at three days old, is an enterprenear and influencer. EJ, meanwhile, has been on two reality TV shows: “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” and “EJNYC,” and came out as gay in 2013.

Son Andre would join in a later picture with all three Johnson kids all together.

The Johnson family
The Johnson family / Magic Johnson/Instagram

It’s great to see the family together for an amazing-looking vacation that turned into a giant disco party later on.

The Johnson family
Magic Johnson/Instagram

