Who is Dodgers’ World Series MVP for 2025 Season?
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned World Series MVP after his brilliant string of performances against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Yamamoto pitched in Games 2, 6 and 7 for the Dodgers, allowing just two earned runs through 17.2 innings pitched. He is the first pitcher to win the award since Stephen Strasburg won it with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
The right-hander got the Dodgers an all-important win in Game 2 of the series, throwing a complete game while allowing just one run and allowing four hits. His effort leveled the series at one before the Dodgers headed back to LA for the next three games.
More news: Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Makes History With World Series Game 7 Home Run
His Game 6 performance was impressive as well, pitching six innings and allowing a single run once again for his second win of the series.
With the season on the line in Game 7, the Dodgers called on Yamamoto without a day of rest to throw the final 2.2 innings of the game. Manager Dave Roberts originally stated Yamamoto wouldn't be available for the game, but the starter insisted he could go. Yamamoto kept the Blue Jays quiet, allowing just one hit through his outing.
More news: Dodgers, Blue Jays Have Benches-Clearing Brawl in World Series Game 7
The award is Yamamoto's first World Series MVP, as Freddie Freeman took home the accolade when the Dodgers won the World Series during the right-hander's rookie year in 2024.
Yamamoto had a fantastic postseason altogether, posting a 1.45 ERA through six appearances in the playoffs. He threw two complete games in consecutive appearances during the Dodgers' run, becoming the first player since Curt Schilling in 2001 to do so.
More news: Blue Jays Manager Appears to Have Issue With Shohei Ohtani in Game 7 of World Series
With their World Series win, the Dodgers became the first team in the last quarter century to successfully defend their World Series title — the last team being the 2000 New York Yankees. They have plenty of work to do in the offseason, and will look to remain as MLB's top team in 2026.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.