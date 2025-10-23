Megan Thee Stallion wears all-black stunner for Klay Thompson’s Mavs’ NBA opener
Klay Thompson began his 14th season in the NBA and second with the Dallas Mavericks that started in Wednesday night’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. This year, he has girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion rooting him on.
The 35-year-old four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors and the rapper hard launched their relationship in matching fits this summer.
Since then they’ve been doing lots of couple’s activities like out on Thompson’s boat where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and then hitting the gym together where Thompson got frisky with her, and a day chilling where Megan Pete (her real name) cooked him the strangest combination for foods that he loved.
Pete, 30, showed up to one of Thompson’s preseason games where she awkwardly sat next to the NBA star’s mom Julie Thompson.
For Wednesday night’s season opener, Pete was in the building again at the American Airlines Center in Dallas rocking the all-black look.
And seen capturing the introductions with her man.
It’s unknown if she’s sitting with Julie again, but she certainly stood out for the big matchup.
