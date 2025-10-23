The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Megan Thee Stallion consoles Klay Thompson with sweet hug after Mavs loss

It was a rough night for the Dallas Mavericks, but Megan Thee Stallion was the perfect girlfriend for her man to make him feel better.

Megan Thee Stallion had already won the night wearing a stunning all-black romper for the Dallas Mavericks NBA opener.

Too bad Victor Wembanyama decided to destroy them to make a statement game with the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 40 points to go along with 15 rebounds in a 125-92 blowout, where rookie Cooper Flagg was very much an afterthought.

As the league worries about Wemby, the hip-hop superstar was the perfect NBA WAG after the game, consoling Mavericks shooting guard and four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, who still found some positives in his comments after the loss, with a sweet hug on the shoulder as the couple was holding hands.

Stallion has also become a marquee celebrity for the NBA, recently doing an ad campaign for one of the league's official sponsors, where she gave a stealth ode to her man in the spot.

Stallion and Thompson have continued to be the duo we love to root for away from the court, especially with all of their entertaining offseason adventures, so it's great to see them still looking very much like a happy couple as the grind of the NBA season begins.

Thompson also showed some style in an all denim fit, and the eternal Golden State Warriors fan favorite scored 10 points, but on only 4-13 shooting.

So while the former Splash Brother and five-time NBA All-Star had a game to forget, Thompson still stole the spotlight with his Grammy Award winning girlfriend.

Megan Thee Stallion stole the spotlight, for the Mavs at least, and Thompson was the perfect plus-on accessory.

