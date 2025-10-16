Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson's mom's awkward moment is truly uncomfortable
Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson’s girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion and his mom Julie Thompson were in attendance to watch him play at the Los Angeles Lakers. It led to an awkward moment between his girl and his mom.
Thompson and Megan Pete (her real name) hard launched their relationship back in July and have since been seen on Thompson’s boat where the rapper crushed him in her fishing fit, and then hitting the gym together where Thompson got frisky with her, and also Pete cooking for him with a very odd combo of food he loves.
The 30-year-old rapper also just posted a clip of her new song’s video where Thompson, 35, makes a cameo.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion gushes over Klay Thompson with cute detail you missed
For Wednesday night’s preseason game in LA, Pete was there to support him.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t notice Klay Thompson taking selfie on chill beach day
Thompson seemed amped too — especially after some smelling salts.
It was this moment with her and Klay’s mom Julie where they were seen sitting next to each other in an awkward scene where they were both on their phones and not talking.
That looks truly uncomfortable.
That aside, Thompson played well with 12 points in 18 minutes.
Dallas opens up against the San Antonio Spurs on October 22. Will Megan and mom Julie both be there sitting next to each other again?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit
Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines
What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally
Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words