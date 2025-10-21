Megan Thee Stallion shows bf Klay Thompson stealth love for her new NBA gig
Megan Thee Stallion has always been a huge fan of the NBA, often showing up courtside.
Not only does the hip hop superstar now have an NBA boyfriend when the "Savage" hitmaker surprised everyone with Klay Thompson showing up in one of her social media posts over the summer, but now the 30-year-old Grammy winner has a big brand partnership deal with an official league sponsor, dropping her first spot today with the season begins tonight.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion, Klay's mom's awkward moment is truly uncomfortable
Rocking a vintage-inspired 1946 NBA coat, the first year of the league's existence, the camera originally starts from behind Stallion, sitting in a director's chair, where a Dallas Mavericks jersey is draped over it.
The jersey has the name "Thee Stallion" stitched on the back with the number "95," presumably for her birth year, not from Stallion's maybe friend GloRilla's lyrics from the hit song "TGIF."
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on boyfriend Klay Thompson’s new adventure
The caption by Fanatics Sportsbook also plays with the rapper's signature name, writing in part, "Thee hotties are locked in."
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion's post contradicts Klay Thompson's awkward answer about her
After some angst whether or not Stallion and Thompson, 35, were still together after their summer adventures when the four-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors legend's had an awkward answer about their relationship during the preseason, the two put all of those concerns to bed with several posts hanging out in their usual lovey dovey nature.
Now Thompson will have to see if he can be an integral part of the new-look Mavericks with rookie sensation Cooper Flagg, while Stallion will certainly be by his side, showing up recently at his preseason game in Las Vegas sitting beside Thompson's mother, Julie, even though they were caught on-camera awkwardly not interacting with each other.
Shaq's six weeks was luckily proven very wrong, and now we get to enjoy their time together during the season, while Stallion also brings home a little more cash in the process.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS