Reason Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul revealed in slow mo video
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will finally settle the score Friday night live on Netflix. The YouTuber turned boxer and boxing legend will go toe-to-toe in a highly-anticipated boxing match.
There has been plenty of drama leading up to the fight, but things elevated to the next level during the ceremonial weigh-ins on Thursday evening.
Paul was taunting Tyson when "The Baddest Mad on the Planet" slapped Paul across the face.
MORE: Jake Paul's mom's hilarious 3-word diss to Mike Tyson's viral slap
Immediately after the viral slap, there were comments on social media that it was all "staged" to ramp up the promotion with 24 hours until fight night.
However, a new video on social media reveals what set Tyson over the edge. As Paul crawled towards the legend, he stepped on Tyson's toes.
MORE: Jake Paul's gf Jutta Leerdam flexes all-black workout fit ahead of Mike Tyson fight
Tyson confirmed the reason for the slap, telling the New York Post, "He stopped on my toe because he is a f'ing a**hole. I think it may have happened on purpose. I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate."
The video was shared on X by Most Valuable Promotions.
Paul is playing with fire when it comes to Tyson, but there is still concerns about the age gap. Tyson enters the bout at 58 years old, while Jake Paul is more than 30 years younger at age 27.
Entering the fight, Paul holds a 10-1 professional record with seven knockouts. His lone loss was via split decision to Tommy Fury in February 2023. Tyson is 50-5 (2 NC) with 44 knockouts, however, he has not fought a professional bout since June 2005.
