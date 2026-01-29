Ex-ESPN Star Molly Qerim Turns Heads in Workout Selfie Rocking Ab-Flexing Top
Molly Qerim is back with a new job. She’s back posting on social. Now, she’s back at the gym in another fire fit for her followers.
After abruptly quitting ESPN and “First Take” back in September after she was the co-host with Stephen A. Smith, Qerim had been relatively quiet besides resurfacing for some one-off gigs including an influencer one in Abu Dhabi where she wowed in her beach fit. Oh, and this photo on top of a camel.
Then, she made the stunning announcement she’s now working for Zuffa Boxing with a staff that includes former ESPN star Max Kellerman.
“Beyond excited to host Zuffa Boxing – a sport I’ve loved since Friday Night Fights – and to reconnect with so many longtime friends. Fighter meetings here in Vegas are wrapped, and I feel completely reenergized, ready to pour into this new chapter and help build something special from the ground up. Huge thank you to Dana and Nick for believing in me. Boxing fans – don’t miss Friday night, and if you’re not a boxing fan… check us out, you might become one :). Thank you to everyone who’s reached out since I decided to leave ESPN; the support has meant more than you know. This time off – family, travel, presence – has been such a gift. I’m back 🥊 Much love, MQ.”
And the fashionista who gave us so many fire looks on ESPN like her “locked in” leather skirt and her Canadian tuxedo stunner, impressed with her personalized look for her debut.
Qerim impresses at the gym
On Thursday, Qerim posted from the gym in an ab-revealing look and wrote on Instagram, “A lil prep break…my happy place.”
It’s good to have Qerim back posting on social media again while back to work.
Qerim and Zuffa Boxing return on Sunday, February 1, from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
