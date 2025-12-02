Molly Qerim's 'First Take' successor Shae Cornette stuns in black boots fit
Molly Qerim was the fashion queen on "First Take."
ESPN's $105 million man Stephen A. Smith admitted it on-air before she was controversially dumped by the Worldwide Leader in Sports.
"I've told everybody in America that I know," Stephen A. said in happier times. "Anytime anybody asks, I will tell them, I will stand down with this. When it comes to fashion, I'm talking about knowing fashion, and knowing what you're supposed to be wearing and when you're supposed to be wearing it. I've told everybody who will listen. Ain't nobody better than Molly. I'll give you that. Ain't no doubt. Ain't no doubt. Fashionista."
Now Qerim's successor, Shae Cornette, has been showing off her style with consistent updates on her Instagram handle.
Today was an absolute smash hit with a head-to-toe coordinating all-black ensemble and a stylish blue designer blouse.
Cornette was probably being nice by including ESPN football analysts Jeff Saturday and Chris Canty, and to really drive the point home that they're talking about the NFL, all three of them are bizarrely holding footballs. It was probably another TV producer's cute idea gone horribly wrong.
Cornette easily outshines the former NFL players, although she had a little more competition beside "Unsportsmanlike" host Michelle Smallmon when the two hung out away from the office the previous night that the veteran sports anchor shared on her Instagram Stories.
Cornette continues to find her only style voice trying to fill the stylish fashionista void left by Qerim.
