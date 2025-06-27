ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes ripped-jeans fit ready for tan lines in NBA finale post
Molly Qerim finished another NBA season with as ESPN’s “First Take” co-host after the NBA draft finished up, and she’s ready to get off work and work on her tan lines. Before that, she made sure to have one final fit hit on the show by bringing the fire on Friday.
The 41-year-old Qerim has been turning heads all season with her fashion game like her recent barefoot look, and her black dress and white heels summer combo, and a retro knit fit.
The Emmy Award winner who struggled through some health issues along the way, even called out the crew on their fashion fails like Jay Williams.
Now in the new ESPN studios in Hudson Square in Lower Manhattan with a crazy view, Qerim brought the fire with a ripped jeans fit on Friday and said, ”Another NBA szn in the books. Thank y'all for rocking with us 10 yrs & counting. Time to work on my tan-lines, shut my brain off & be with the fam. See ya in a few weeks. Grateful always, MQ.”
Qerim works hard and deserves some time off — we look forward to showing off her summer fits and tan lines when she posts.
