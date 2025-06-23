Molly Qerim turns heads with dress, background in first day after ESPN move
ESPN’s “First Take” has a new address in Lower Manhattan, but still has the same Molly Qerim and her stunning fits.
Monday marked the beginning of the show from the new studios in Hudson Square, New York, with the same crew co-hosted by Qerim and Stephen A. Smith.
Qerim started with a tour of the new building after moving from Pier 17 Seaport studios where she ran into a tired Brian Windhorst (in background) after the NBA Finals Game 7.
She then told makeup she only got 2 hours of sleep and they needed to work extra hard.
Well they did, because as she’s done so many times in the past like with her “locked in” leather miniskirt and her denim Canadian tuxedo look, the Emmy Award winner Qerim dropped a picture in a fire fit — this time with an unreal view of the Manhattan skyline in the background.
The 41-year-old looked stunning as always.
Qerim began working at ESPN in 2006 until 2010, and then returned to the network in 2015 where she’s been since.
Smith referred to her as a “fashionista” and her hot takes like calling out a colleague on his fit are always a hit.
Let’s see what other fire fits Qerim drops in the new studio this summer like she’s done so many times before in the old one.
