Ex 'First Take' host Molly Qerim posts rare note pleading for friend who saved her
It's very rare to hear from Molly Qerim after her controversial exit from ESPN's "First Take."
As has been well documented, it was reported that the veteran sportscaster had felt insulted with ESPN's offer to extend her contract, so Stephen A. Smith's co-host decided to leave on her terms and has been keeping a low profile ever since besides a one-night gig at her alma mater, UConn.
RELATED: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure
Now she's speaking out for her good friend, Dr. Kanayama, posting a heartfelt plea on her Instagram Stories.
"I don't usually speak out like this," Qerim wrote. "But I feel compelled to today. Dr. Kanayama changed my life. He restored my health and gave me back a quality of life I never thought I'd have again... He is facing possible extradition. This isn't about politics or religion — it's about justice, fairness, and standing up for someone who has dedicated his life to healing others."
RELATED: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by 'First Take' in such ugly fashion
Qerim shared in 2018 that she was diagnosed with endometriosis and still struggles with the disease. Endometriosis, as described by the Cleveland Clinic, is a painful condition caused when "tissue that is similar to the lining of the uterus to grow in other places where it doesn’t belong."
Dr. Kanayama was the one who performed the endometriosis procedure
In March, a very private Qerim sang Dr. Kanayama's praises for saving her.
"Dr Kanayama, you are an answer to 12 years of prayer," Qerim wrote then in an IG post. "THANK YOU. You are a miracle in my life, and more miracles to come. 🙏, And for anyone dealing with a health scare right now, please don’t give up…keep advocating for yourself and know you can be fully restored, regardless of what the medical report says. Better days are ahead.Mark 5:34."
RELATED: New 'First Take' host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim's exit for first time
As Qerim writes, whatever your politics, it's a heartbreaking story that a person that has done so much good for people's lives, especially Qerim's, has to worry about getting extradited.
Let's hope that her raising awareness helps as we all eagerly await Qerim's next move.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim makes splash in 'First Take' return crushing fire-red dress
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash