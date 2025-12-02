The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ex 'First Take' host Molly Qerim posts rare note pleading for friend who saved her

The former "First Take" host feels compelled to speak out for someone who "changed my life."

Matthew Graham

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim / IMAGO/Newscom World

It's very rare to hear from Molly Qerim after her controversial exit from ESPN's "First Take."

As has been well documented, it was reported that the veteran sportscaster had felt insulted with ESPN's offer to extend her contract, so Stephen A. Smith's co-host decided to leave on her terms and has been keeping a low profile ever since besides a one-night gig at her alma mater, UConn.

Molly Qerim
Feb. 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Molly Qerim on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now she's speaking out for her good friend, Dr. Kanayama, posting a heartfelt plea on her Instagram Stories.

"I don't usually speak out like this," Qerim wrote. "But I feel compelled to today. Dr. Kanayama changed my life. He restored my health and gave me back a quality of life I never thought I'd have again... He is facing possible extradition. This isn't about politics or religion — it's about justice, fairness, and standing up for someone who has dedicated his life to healing others."

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim pleads for her friend Dr. Kanayama / Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim shared in 2018 that she was diagnosed with endometriosis and still struggles with the disease. Endometriosis, as described by the Cleveland Clinic, is a painful condition caused when "tissue that is similar to the lining of the uterus to grow in other places where it doesn’t belong."

Dr. Kanayama was the one who performed the endometriosis procedure

Molly Qerim
Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

In March, a very private Qerim sang Dr. Kanayama's praises for saving her.

"Dr Kanayama, you are an answer to 12 years of prayer," Qerim wrote then in an IG post. "THANK YOU. You are a miracle in my life, and more miracles to come. 🙏, And for anyone dealing with a health scare right now, please don’t give up…keep advocating for yourself and know you can be fully restored, regardless of what the medical report says. Better days are ahead.Mark 5:34."

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Instagram

As Qerim writes, whatever your politics, it's a heartbreaking story that a person that has done so much good for people's lives, especially Qerim's, has to worry about getting extradited.

Let's hope that her raising awareness helps as we all eagerly await Qerim's next move.

Molly Qerim
IMAGO / Cover-Images

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

