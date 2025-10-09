Dodgers Notes: Pitcher Not With Team, Dave Roberts Talks Closer, NLDS Game 4 Must-Win?
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-2, on Wednesday as Game 3 of the NLDS got away from the defending champs. LA gets another chance to advance to the NLCS on Thursday with Tyler Glasnow slated to start the game.
In other news, manager Dave Roberts revealed that southpaw Tanner Scott was away from the team for 'personal reasons' during the Game 3 defeat. It certainly would have helped to have had another left-handed reliever after future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw showed apparent struggles on the mound in his two innings of work.
Speaking of relief pitching struggles, Roberts got much closer to naming who his closer will be moving through the rest of October. After Blake Treinen nearly lost Game 2 of the NLDS for the Dodgers, many see rookie right-hander Roki Sasaki (who wound up with the save that night) as the heir apparent to the closer throne.
Finally, Game 4 of the NLDS is starting to look like a must-win situation for the Dodgers. If the Phillies take the momentum from what would be two wins in a row on the road going back to Philadelphia, things would be very tricky for LA in a potential win-or-go-home Game 5.
