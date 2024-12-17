Morgan Riddle gets cozy in sheer tights for holiday pics
When it comes to cozy winter glamour, Morgan Riddle always understands the assignment.
The 28-year-old model and girlfriend of tennis star Taylor Fritz, also known as “the most famous woman in men’s tennis,” shared some pics from her trip to Aspen, CO on Monday December 16.
“heart grew 3 sizes 🎅🏼🎄🌨️,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the beloved Dr. Seuss story, How The Grinch Stole Christmas. In the first photo of the carousel, the influencer looked glamorous in sheer tights and a luxurious faux-fur coat as she sipped on a martini. Her pink lip gloss and just-so hairdo completed the look. A full-body photo of the same outfit revealed some gorgeous black stiletto heels, accentuating her toned legs.
Morgan already shared some white-hot looks from Aspen earlier in the week, including another faux-fur and legging combo that she called a “sleigh,” rather than a “slay.” A couple other all-white looks made it into Monday’s photo dump, including a matching pants and sweater combo with a white cowboy hat and trenchcoat.
Morgan’s fans shared their love of the look in the comments, along with requests for more content. “Asking for the girls: when’s the next YouTube video dropping? ❤️” asked one enthusiastic admirer.
