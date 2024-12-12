Morgan Riddle melts the snow of Aspen in white-hot fit ‘sleigh’
Morgan Riddle continues to draw attention to her fits, just not at tennis events.
The model and influencer is known as “the most famous woman in men’s tennis” for her relationship with superstar Taylor Fritz and her crazy outfits like her US Open finale stunner in a flawless royal minidress, and her exquisite white dress while in the Tokyo rain.
She recently made a stunning appearance with none other than socialite and hotel heiress Paris Hilton for Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas where they had a competition for best fit.
RELATED: WAG Morgan Riddle stuns with ‘Clueless’ look for Taylor Fritz match
In her latest fashion slay, Riddle hit up Aspen, Colorado, where she rocked an all-white winter look that could melt the snow she stood on. She even said, “What a sleigh,” making a play on slay and a sleigh for the snow.
RELATED: Alix Earle’s risqué gown destroys NFL boyfriend Braxton Berrios’ dude fit
The 27-year-old beauty looks amazing with the mountains in the background. The question is: How’s she getting down? Is she skiing? Snowboarding? A sled? Rolling? A helicopter?
In a line from the great movie Dumb and Dumber when Jim Carrey’s character Lloyd Christmas talked about Aspen, he said “Someplace warm. A place where the beer flows like wine. Where beautiful women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano. I'm talking about a little place called Aspen.” He was definitely talking about Riddle.
Fritz and Riddle have been dating since June of 2020 after meeting on the dating app Raya in early 2020. Riddle had moved to Los Angeles during the COVID-19 pandemic and was looking to meet new people when she landed Fritz.
Riddle has over 400K followers on Instagram, and with looks like these no doubt that number will keep growing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit