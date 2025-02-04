The Athlete Lifestyle logo

New Lakers star Luka Doncic is not overweight in light-gray sweater for LA intro fit

The Dallas Mavericks were allegedly sick of Doncic's lifestyle habits. In his awkward LA intro press conference, Luka made a statement wearing light colors.

Matthew Graham

Feb 4, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poses for photos with general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick.
Feb 4, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poses for photos with general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Has an NBA superstar's weight been more scrutinized than Luka Doncic?

After the shocking blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, reports have come out that one of the biggest reasons the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with their generational five-time, All-NBA First Team franchise guard was his bad lifestyle habits with a $345 million supermax contract looming.

Luka Doncic, Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick
Feb 4, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poses for photos with general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

So while our colleagues at Sports Illustrated with break down the continued fallout on the court, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI will continue to scrutinize his weight and fits.

270 pounds was the hotly debated number when the trade first happened, and then when the reigning NBA scoring champ got off the private jet in Los Angeles, he did not look chubby. Users countered that he was in a slimming all-black fit. Others said, 270 isn't a big deal for someone listed at 6 feet, 6 inches.

Luka Doncic
Feb 4, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is introduced at UCLA Health Training Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers/Instagram

Well at today's awkward Lakers intro press conference, sitting between the stylish LA general manager Rob Pelinka, who looked like he was going to hit the Soho House in Malibu immediately afterwards in a trendy fitted leather jacket, and head coach JJ Redick, still very much looking like he's in playing shape (and cheating in an all-black fit), Doncic made a statement with his fit.

Doncic looked great in a light-gray sweater, a collared white shirt underneath, matching his white and light-gray Nike kicks.

Doncic literally mentioned taking the high road with the rumors.

Anamaria Goltes, Luka Doncic, NBA WAGs, Dallas Maverick
Luka Doncic with his fiancée Anamaria Goltes / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

“At some point I knew this was going to happen but I would say I always take the high road,” Doncic said. “I had my amazing moments in Dallas with all my teammates and coaches, and most importantly the fans who always supported me. It was an amazing journey.”

After famously getting a beer taken out of his hands outside of the Mavericks locker room, Doncic now has a huge chip on his shoulder. If he wants to get into the best shape of his life, he needs to look no further than LeBron James, who is still in insane shape at 40 years old. One of Doncic's heroes, the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, was obsessed with outworking everyone in the gym.

Heck, ask Pelinka at 55 years old, how he stays in such great shape.

If Doncic listens, watch out world.

Luka Doncic, Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick
Feb. 4, 2025: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick pose for photos. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

