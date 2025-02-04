New Lakers star Luka Doncic is not overweight in light-gray sweater for LA intro fit
Has an NBA superstar's weight been more scrutinized than Luka Doncic?
After the shocking blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, reports have come out that one of the biggest reasons the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with their generational five-time, All-NBA First Team franchise guard was his bad lifestyle habits with a $345 million supermax contract looming.
RELATED: Lakers new star Luka Doncic has heartfelt Kobe, Gigi Bryant comments for LA intro
So while our colleagues at Sports Illustrated with break down the continued fallout on the court, The Athlete Lifestyle On SI will continue to scrutinize his weight and fits.
270 pounds was the hotly debated number when the trade first happened, and then when the reigning NBA scoring champ got off the private jet in Los Angeles, he did not look chubby. Users countered that he was in a slimming all-black fit. Others said, 270 isn't a big deal for someone listed at 6 feet, 6 inches.
RELATED: Luka Doncic's fiancée's worst nightmare realized in Lakers trade with sad new detail
Well at today's awkward Lakers intro press conference, sitting between the stylish LA general manager Rob Pelinka, who looked like he was going to hit the Soho House in Malibu immediately afterwards in a trendy fitted leather jacket, and head coach JJ Redick, still very much looking like he's in playing shape (and cheating in an all-black fit), Doncic made a statement with his fit.
Doncic looked great in a light-gray sweater, a collared white shirt underneath, matching his white and light-gray Nike kicks.
Doncic literally mentioned taking the high road with the rumors.
RELATED: Who is new Lakers star Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes?
“At some point I knew this was going to happen but I would say I always take the high road,” Doncic said. “I had my amazing moments in Dallas with all my teammates and coaches, and most importantly the fans who always supported me. It was an amazing journey.”
After famously getting a beer taken out of his hands outside of the Mavericks locker room, Doncic now has a huge chip on his shoulder. If he wants to get into the best shape of his life, he needs to look no further than LeBron James, who is still in insane shape at 40 years old. One of Doncic's heroes, the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, was obsessed with outworking everyone in the gym.
Heck, ask Pelinka at 55 years old, how he stays in such great shape.
If Doncic listens, watch out world.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams