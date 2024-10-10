Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava flaunts toned biceps in minidress selfie
It’s been quite a few days for Ava Hunt.
Over the weekend, the youngest of the Kansas City Chiefs heirs and SMU Mustangs cheerleader bragged about the SMU football team’s big win with pictures in her cheer uniform.
Then on Monday night, Hunt, 19, met up with sister Gracie, 25, and brother Knobel, 22, making it all the heirs to the Chiefs kingdom in town for the game against the New Orleans Saints. While there, she posed for a sizzling side-by-side photo with Gracie in their glamorous Chiefs fits while also flexing iced-out Super Bowl rings. Ava then posed with her team owner dad and mom in a royal photo.
On Tuesday, Ava walked the runway of her sister’s fashion show and starred with her fiery look.
Finally on Wednesday, Ava was back to boasting about the Mustangs with her team hat, while showing off her toned biceps in a short white dress selfie bomb.
While sister Gracie, who is a former Miss Kansas, is the one usually making headlines for her fits, Ava is really starting to make waves lately with her fashion game as well.
No. 25 SMU is traveling to take on the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday, while the Chiefs get a bye.
Ava Hunt has a lot to cheer about these days and isn’t afraid to show it.
