The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole addresses 'cheap' rumors to Angel Reese

The entrepreneur set the record straight about rumors that surrounded an allegedly cheap ex of hers.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre.
Jul 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As promised, Angel Reese delivered the tea.

Angel Reese 2024
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

RELATED: Angel Reese shows off bootylicious fit while ‘Wild ‘n Out’ in Chicago

On the latest episode of the Chicago Sky power forward’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast — which dropped on Thursday, Oct. 10 — Reese brought in model and entrepreneur Kayla Nicole.

During the podcast, Reese and Kayla chatted about their dating lives — and cleared up some rumors in the process. Over the years, Kayla — who was previously linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — was rumored to have paid 50/50 on bills and dates with an allegedly cheap Kelce. 

Kayla set the record straight, saying. “Do I look like I would go 50-50 on bills? So, yeah, that was ridiculous," Nicole said. "But he addressed that too though. I don't even know why that became a thing. It was never an issue during our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet."

Kelce has been dating pop artist Taylor Swift for the past year, and he has said many times that he is comfortable with Swift’s level of fame. Kayla, however, said she learned her lesson after being in a high-profile relationship for so long.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kayla expressed that she does not want to be  in a public relationship in the near future.

“People can’t pick at what they don’t know about,” Kayla said. “I would just protect my relationships here on out.”

RELATED: Angel Reese rocks Chicago Bears jersey in latest selfie smash

Reese, however, has previously said that she can only see herself dating professional athletes, as they would most likely understand her busy schedule.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Angel Reese 2024
Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; WNBA Chicago Sky player Angel Reese on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Bon voyage: Livvy Dunne drops highly anticipated final LSU glam photos

What a change: Livvy Dunne’s amazing transformation from freshman to A-list star

Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife

His Airness: Michael Jordan debuts custom private plane with insane price tag

Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Relationships