Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole addresses 'cheap' rumors to Angel Reese
As promised, Angel Reese delivered the tea.
On the latest episode of the Chicago Sky power forward’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast — which dropped on Thursday, Oct. 10 — Reese brought in model and entrepreneur Kayla Nicole.
During the podcast, Reese and Kayla chatted about their dating lives — and cleared up some rumors in the process. Over the years, Kayla — who was previously linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — was rumored to have paid 50/50 on bills and dates with an allegedly cheap Kelce.
Kayla set the record straight, saying. “Do I look like I would go 50-50 on bills? So, yeah, that was ridiculous," Nicole said. "But he addressed that too though. I don't even know why that became a thing. It was never an issue during our relationship, but it was definitely a rumor on the internet."
Kelce has been dating pop artist Taylor Swift for the past year, and he has said many times that he is comfortable with Swift’s level of fame. Kayla, however, said she learned her lesson after being in a high-profile relationship for so long.
Elsewhere in the podcast, Kayla expressed that she does not want to be in a public relationship in the near future.
“People can’t pick at what they don’t know about,” Kayla said. “I would just protect my relationships here on out.”
Reese, however, has previously said that she can only see herself dating professional athletes, as they would most likely understand her busy schedule.
