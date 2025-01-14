Nick Kyrgios' gf Costeen Hatzi brings courtside glam to Aussie Open
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios didn't get the result he wanted in his opening match of the Australian Open, falling to Jacob Fearnley of the United Kingdom in straight sets.
Despite the loss, Kyrgios' spirits are high and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi is there to give her support.
Hatzi has been turning heads in Melbourne with her stunning fashion and popped out with another incredible look from Victoria & Woods.
Costeen shared the stellar look to her 179,000 followers on Instagram.
You can't beat a classic, elegant look.
Costeen began dating the Aussie tennis star in late 2021. She lives in Sydney, Australia with Kyrgios after they moved in together one year into their relationship.
Kyrgios is known for his on-court antics and flashy play, but Costeen says he is "not as crazy as everyone thinks" on the Netflix docuseries Break Point.
Hatzi, who graduated from Australian Catholic University with a bachelor's degree in psychological sciences, launched her own business, Style Studio, which rents out luxury clothing items.
The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26.
