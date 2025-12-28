Bills vs. Eagles preview, prediction, storylines, odds, injuries, player to watch

The finish line is in sight.

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Buffalo Bills are getting set to host the Philadelphia Eagles for a non-conference showdown of epic proportions.

The Bills (11-4) will take on the Eagles (10-5) in a Week 17 matchup as both teams continue to push for playoff seeding, which remains up in the air with the postseason right around the corner.

Buffalo is coming off a slim win over the Cleveland Browns this past week, riding the effort of its defense, which forced two turnovers to help power the victory. The Bills are currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC but could drop down to No. 7 with a loss to Philadelphia this week. Buffalo has won four straight games and will look to make it five in a row against the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles also come into this game riding a winning streak, winning each of their last two games over the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders by a combined score of 60-18. Philadelphia has already clinched the NFC East title, but could improve its position within the NFC standings with wins in each of its final two games of the year.

With both teams still having something to play for, Sunday’s game should prove to be another exciting one in Orchard Park.

With kickoff in just a few hours, let’s take a look at the news and a few notes surrounding this week’s matchup.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for his receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

What’s Vegas saying?

As of noon on Sunday, the Bills are three-point favorites over the Eagles, per FanDuel. It’s the eighth straight week in which Buffalo has been favored, with its record against the spread sitting at 3-4 over its last seven games. The Bills were 10.5-point favorites over the Browns this past week, but failed to cover in a 23-20 victory.

The Eagles were last an underdog during a Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which they entered at +1.5. They went on to win the game 10-7. It was the only other time this season that Philadelphia was not favored.

Weather report

As has often been the case for the Bills the past several weeks, the weather could play a significant role in the outcome of Sunday’s game. According to the Weather Channel, steady rain is expected to fall during the contest, which could make for an interesting day in terms of ball security.

Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) stiff arms Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bills injuries

Four Bills players have been ruled out for this week’s matchup, including defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (ankle) and DaQuan Jones (calf), along with safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) and kicker Matt Prater (quad). Additionally, tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox have both been deemed questionable with knee injuries.

The Bills signed tight end Keleki Latu to the active roster to prepare for each of their top two TEs' potential absence on Sunday, while they also elevated defensive end Andre Jones Jr. and kicker Michael Badgley from the practice squad.

Badgley will take over kicking duties for the second straight week, while rookie defensive tackle T.J. Sanders should once again be in line for an increase in playing time with Phillips and Jones sidelined for the game. Either Cam Lewis or rookie Jordan Hancock, or perhaps both, will likely replace Poyer in the back end of the Bills’ secondary.

Badgley missed an extra point during last week’s win over the Browns, causing the Bills to work out three kickers earlier this week. But rather than move on, they’ve decided to stick with the veteran, at least for another week.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Michael Badgley (32) watches his missed extra point with holder Mitch Wishnowsky (19) during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Eagles injuries

The Eagles are missing both starting right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and starting linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring), both of whom have been declared out.

Johnson has been absent since Week 12 and has since been replaced in the lineup by Fred Johnson. According to Pro Football Focus, Fred Johnson has allowed just one sack and zero quarterback hits while filling in for his teammate. Dean has been replaced by Jihaad Campbell, who recorded six tackles and a tackle for loss this past week against the Washington Commanders.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on from the sidelines against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Coaching matchup

This week’s game will feature two of the top head coaches in the NFL. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, a native of Jamestown, NY, holding a career winning percentage of 0.696, which leads all active coaches with at least one full year of experience. McDermott is fourth on that list with a career win rate of 0.650.

This will be the second meeting between the two HCs, with the first coming in Week 12 of the 2023 season. That game finished in a 37-34 Eagles overtime win.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Top storyline

Buffalo’s chances of winning this game largely hinge on whether or not it can stop Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles’ running back has recorded at least 122 yards rushing in two of his last three games, while he has found the end zone in three straight matchups. On the other side of the ball, the Bills’ run defense has reverted to its early-season woes, allowing at least one touchdown rushing per game and seven total over their past four contests.

Furthermore, the damp weather may limit each team’s opportunities to cash in down the field, forcing a high-volume day for each team’s group of ball carriers.

New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98), Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Player to watch

As mentioned previously, Sanders will be called upon to step into a more significant role with two of his fellow DTs out for Sunday’s game.

The rookie played 52% of the defensive snaps inside at defensive tackle last week, which was a shift from where he had been playing, out of position at defensive end, in the weeks before that. His defensive snap share against the Browns was a significant increase from his season average of 40% and he was able to make somewhat of an impact, equaling a season-high with three tackles.

It hasn’t been an immensely productive start to the second-round pick’s career. But he could set himself on the right track with an impactful effort in a big spot this week.

Prediction — Bills 23, Eagles 20

This is a tough game to predict based upon it being late in the season, the injuries both teams are dealing with and the weather.

That being said, give me the Bills to come away with a close victory, with Badgley pushing a game-winning field goal through the uprights as time winds down in the fourth quarter. Barkley will have his way and find the end zone, but James Cook will help spark the Bills' running game to an equally productive effort en route to the win.

