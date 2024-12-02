The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac has major Steelers flub for NFL picks flexing miniskirt, crop top

The golf influencer and model was truly hot with her picks, but made a major mistake that won’t win over Pittsburgh fans.

Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Paige Spiranac makes a lot look good, but had a big flub on a post on Sunday that won’t win over the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Steelers fans.

The former golf pro who turned into an influencer and model has wowed with her bombshell fits like her bedroom nightie and her snow-melting bikini outside in the cold.

The 31-year-old is also a tremendous golfer: She flexed an insane handicap while wearing a fire low-cut minidress, and crushed a 287-yard drive in a skimpy top.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac flaunts tiny crop top, miniskirt in matching golf course fit

She’s apparently pretty good at making betting picks, too, going 4-1 on Sunday and boasting about it on social media while wearing a skimpy miniskirt.

Paige Spiranac/Instagram

There was just one problem with the original post with Pittsburgh.

Paige Spiranac/Instagram

RELATED: Paige Spiranac smokes iron shot in smoking bootylicious fit

Yea, she spelled Pittsburgh as Pittsburg. If that were true, then the Steelers might be playing in the likes of Pittsburg, California, instead. Spiranac, who has made spelling mistakes before, realized the mistake and gave fans a bonus jaw-dropping fit look.

Paige Spiranac/Instagram

Yea, she can keep making mistakes for her fans if she wants to.

Spiranac, who hasn’t golfed as a pro since retiring in 2019 when she only made $8000, now has 4 million followers on Instagram.

With picks this good — even with the Pittsburgh mistake — and fits this sizzling, that number will continue to grow.

