Rebeca Andrade literally looks on fire in sun-hot yellow dress

The Brazilian gold medalist gymnast brings the heat with her latest fit while in Mexico City.

Matt Ryan

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil competes on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games.
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil competes on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Rebeca Andrade continues to impress with her gold-medal looks.

The most decorated gymnast in Brazilian history has been crushing her fit game ever since beating Simone Biles for gold in the floor exercise in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. We’ve seen the 25-year-old sizzling in her black beach bikini, slaying in an all-pink tennis miniskirt look while on vacation in Italy, and showing off her smooth dances in a fire dress.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast hit up Mexico City for the Carolina Herrera Resort 2025 Runway Show event and was simply stunning in her yellow dress with just one leg poking through.

Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade/Instagram
Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade/Instagram
Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade/Instagram

Wow, she looks like she’s literally on fire in that first shot with the flames in the background.

Andrade is also known as "Rebeyonce" in Brazil for her love of the singer Beyoncé. The nickname stuck when she performed floor exercises in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio to Beyoncé songs.

With a gold in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Andrade now holds six overall Olympic medals — two golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

Andrade’s spectacular year continues with this dress look that’s a perfect 10 score.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

