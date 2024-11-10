Simone Biles matches Jonathan Owens Bears energy with festive fit
The Chicago Bears may have fumbled today in a 19-3 loss against the New England Patriots, but Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles surely arrived in style.
Today, Biles took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her and her husband in spirited Bears fashion after the game. The Bears safety, of course, was wearing his uniform while Biles was dressed head-to-to in Bears gear.
The seven-time Olympic gold medalist was wearing a white hoodie with Chicago lettering up front, and decked out with stripes in the team’s colors. Her fit was complete with white leggings and black boots.
Despite today’s loss, Biles and Owens are likely to enjoy quality time throughout the the week. This past weekend, the two enjoyed date night with dinner and cocktails, as they slayed in all-black fits. As Biles has wrapped up the Gold Over America Tour, the power couple has been having much fun together. And Owens has also been reciprocating Biles’ time, notably as the two had quite a blast in some baecation photos last month during the Bears’ bye week.
Though this week’s score may have been abysmal for the Bears, Owens did manage to get in two tackles.
Perhaps the Bears will have better luck next week, when they take on the Green Bay Packers.
