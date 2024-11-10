The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles matches Jonathan Owens Bears energy with festive fit

Though the Bears faced a devastating defeat, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist was there to support her man.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) and his wife olympian Simone Biles before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field.
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) and his wife olympian Simone Biles before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears may have fumbled today in a 19-3 loss against the New England Patriots, but Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles surely arrived in style.

Simone Biles
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Simone Biles, wife of Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36), before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Today, Biles took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her and her husband in spirited Bears fashion after the game. The Bears safety, of course, was wearing his uniform while Biles was dressed head-to-to in Bears gear. 

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist was wearing a white hoodie with Chicago lettering up front, and decked out with stripes in the team’s colors. Her fit was complete with white leggings and black boots.

Instagram / Simone Biles
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens rock Chicago Bears fashions at the game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 10, 2024 / Instagram / Simone Biles

Despite today’s loss, Biles and Owens are likely to enjoy quality time throughout the the week. This past weekend, the two enjoyed date night with dinner and cocktails, as they slayed in all-black fits. As Biles has wrapped up the Gold Over America Tour, the power couple has been having much fun together. And Owens has also been reciprocating Biles’ time, notably as the two had quite a blast in some baecation photos last month during the Bears’ bye week.

Though this week’s score may have been abysmal for the Bears, Owens did manage to get in two tackles.

Perhaps the Bears will have better luck next week, when they take on the Green Bay Packers.

Jonathan Owens
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens (36) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

