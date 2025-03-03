Ciara goes full glam in prep towel for Oscar parties with Russell Wilson
It doesn’t take much for Ciara to look good, but she had a little help from her glam team for her Oscars night out with husband Russell Wilson.
The 39-year-old singer and her 36-year-old NFL quarterback man like to dress up whether it’s for a Super Bowl weekend party in New Orleans where Ciara stunned in an all-red leather stunner for the Madden Bowl, or when she played cheerleader dress-up at Wilson’s Pro Bowl game, or when dad Russ put on an all-black cowboy fit for a daddy-daughter dance date over this past weekend.
For Oscars Sunday, the two hit up the Vanity Fair Party where Ciara stunned in a completely sheer look while Wilson rocked the black tuxedo. Before heading out, she gave a sneak peek at how the night started with just a towel and some makeup (scroll through). She said, “face was beat and the night was set! :) 🫶🏽“
She certainly slayed her look and looked amazing through the night.
The two make a great couple as well. They’ve been married since 2016 and have Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, baby Amora, 1, and 10-year-old Future Zahir, who Ciara had with the rapper Future, but Wilson has raised as his own son.
While the kids were home, mom and dad went out to play where Ciara certainly did slay.
