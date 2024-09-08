Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott gets paid; Cowboys finally give star QB contract he deserves

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have finally agreed to terms on a long-awaited, lucrative contract extension. Here is what we know.

Josh Sanchez

August 10, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and owner Jerry Jones (right) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
/ Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The ongoing Dak Prescott-Dallas Cowboys contract saga is finally over.

After months of speculations and contract negotiations, the Dallas Cowboys and star quarterback have agreed to a four-year deal worth $240 million.

Despite entering the final year of his current four-year, $160 million contract, Prescott decided to report to training camp and not be a distraction. Now, he has been handsomely rewarded for his commitment to the team.

Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.

He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL and is finally being paid like one.

