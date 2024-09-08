Dak Prescott gets paid; Cowboys finally give star QB contract he deserves
The ongoing Dak Prescott-Dallas Cowboys contract saga is finally over.
After months of speculations and contract negotiations, the Dallas Cowboys and star quarterback have agreed to a four-year deal worth $240 million.
Despite entering the final year of his current four-year, $160 million contract, Prescott decided to report to training camp and not be a distraction. Now, he has been handsomely rewarded for his commitment to the team.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL and is finally being paid like one.
