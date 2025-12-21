Shedeur Sanders has special moment with mom Pilar despite Browns loss, nasty injury

Sheduer Sanders and the Cleveland Browns battled to the end against the Buffalo Bills. While he and the team fell just short, he had a winning moment with mom Pilar Sanders at the game.

The 23-year-old rookie out of dad’s Colorado Buffaloes threw for 157 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in a close 23-20 home loss.

Both parents were in the house to watch him on a cold Sunday afternoon. First, Sheduer and Deion shared a special moment together.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with father Deion Sanders prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Mom and sister Shelomi then showed off their fits with Pilar turning heads in an elite fur coat and hat. She then posted this heartfelt moment before the game where he gave them a hug. She wrote on Instagram, “Son! ❤️❤️❤️❤️“

There’s two games left in the season for Shedeur and the three-win Browns starting with a rivalry game with the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday.

Shedeur also overcame a disgusting pinky injury in the second quarter where half of it looked ripped off. He’d play through it.

Shedeur Sanders’ pinky is falling off 🫣



His fingers got utterly destroyed.pic.twitter.com/g7i0NiXDgj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 21, 2025

Mom’s fit her latest hit

Pilar, who is Deion’s ex-wife, has shown up and showed out rooting on her son like this proud “mama” fit, and her own bold statement one.

She’s Shedeur’s No. 1 fan no matter what happens.

