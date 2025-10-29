The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko stuns in custom ‘17’ fit for World Series Game 4

After an epic 18-inning Game 3, the wife of the starting pitcher and her fellow wives and girlfriends returned to Dodger Stadium.

Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and wife Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After an epic 6-hour-and-39 minute game where Shohei Ohtani reached base a record nine times for the Los Angeles Dodgers in an epic 18-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, Ohtani now started Game 4 less than 18 hours later. His wife Mamiko was also back at the ballpark wearing a stunning fit.

Los Angeles leads the series 2-1 after Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 18th to win the game, 6-5. Ohtani chipped in with four hits including two home runs, three runs, and three RBIS. He was also walked five times — four internationally.

Robert’s informed the team they have a game “today” after Game 3 and Ohtani was ready to pitch.

Mamiko also stood out in Game 3 with her unique fit that was different from the other wives and girlfriends. It proved to be a lucky one, too.

With Game 4 back at Dodger Stadium Tuesday night, Mamiko and the WAGs did their playoff game-day photo where she stood out on the far left in her white Dodgers “17” custom top.

They posted the photo in the 6th inning of the game, which is usual for the WAGs, but given Monday night’s game it makes sense everyone is a bit behind today.

The new mom who had their first child in April with a daughter, did travel to Game 1 in Toronto where she stood out in the pregame photo, but was mysteriously absent in Game 2.

Mamiko Tanaka
Mamiko Tanaka / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

She was at her best in Game 4. She hopes Ohtani is, too, on the mound and at the plate.

Shohei Ohtan
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) watches a play against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning during Game 4 of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

