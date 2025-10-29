Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko stuns in custom ‘17’ fit for World Series Game 4
After an epic 6-hour-and-39 minute game where Shohei Ohtani reached base a record nine times for the Los Angeles Dodgers in an epic 18-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, Ohtani now started Game 4 less than 18 hours later. His wife Mamiko was also back at the ballpark wearing a stunning fit.
Los Angeles leads the series 2-1 after Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 18th to win the game, 6-5. Ohtani chipped in with four hits including two home runs, three runs, and three RBIS. He was also walked five times — four internationally.
Robert’s informed the team they have a game “today” after Game 3 and Ohtani was ready to pitch.
Mamiko also stood out in Game 3 with her unique fit that was different from the other wives and girlfriends. It proved to be a lucky one, too.
With Game 4 back at Dodger Stadium Tuesday night, Mamiko and the WAGs did their playoff game-day photo where she stood out on the far left in her white Dodgers “17” custom top.
They posted the photo in the 6th inning of the game, which is usual for the WAGs, but given Monday night’s game it makes sense everyone is a bit behind today.
The new mom who had their first child in April with a daughter, did travel to Game 1 in Toronto where she stood out in the pregame photo, but was mysteriously absent in Game 2.
She was at her best in Game 4. She hopes Ohtani is, too, on the mound and at the plate.
