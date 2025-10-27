Ohtani's wife Mamiko has gone from secretive to World Series breakout star
Shohei Ohtani might be the biggest MLB superstar in the world (by far), but he and his wife certainly seem surprisingly down to earth.
Before his Game 4 for the ages in the National League Championship Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers with three home runs while striking out ten as the starting pitcher, the three-time MVP was just a regular dad walking his six-month-old daughter into Dodgers Stadium in a stroller with his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, and their world famous dog Decoy, by his side.
For all that goes into the legend of the $700 million Ohtani, we get many examples that the 31-year-old Japanese hero and his former pro basketball wife Mamiko, 28, are a completely normal couple. As normal as they can be given the constant spotlight.
Another case in point happened yesterday when it was revealed, by the five-time All-Star himself through a translator, that Mamiko enjoyed hearing raucous Toronto Blue Jays fans chanting, "We don't need you," during the first two games of the World Series at Rogers Centre, which has been going nuts throughout the playoffs.
And it was especially effective in the Game 1 blowout.
"It was a really great chant," Ohtani's translator said, "And my wife really appreciate it."
But the fact that Mamiko, who has gone from making rare public appearances to being an active participant in Dodgers WAGs photos, especially throughout the playoffs, has a sense of humor and finds it all funny, while staying humble, is a testament to her.
Being a former professional athlete probably helps, not to mention being brash and arrogant is not something either she or Ohtani did growing up in Japan.
The Blue Jays, for their part, continue to troll the Dodgers, the reigning World Series champions, as their official social media handle reworked the famous Hollywood sign with an altered image that read, "Let's go Blue Jays."
Mamiko would probably find that funny too, unlike many Dodgers fans.
Regardless of what happens in this series, Ohtani continues to immortalize his name in MLB history as a dominant hitter and pitcher, something that still seems ridiculously impossible in 2025.
And yet the dude still is a typical dad walking a stroller trying to keep his baby daughter relaxed.
Now that's a true legend.
