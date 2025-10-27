The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ohtani's wife Mamiko has gone from secretive to World Series breakout star

Shohei Ohtani revealing his wife had the perfect reaction to Blue Jays fans dissing him should come as no surprise.

Matthew Graham

Mamiko Tanaka
Mamiko Tanaka / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT
Shohei Ohtani might be the biggest MLB superstar in the world (by far), but he and his wife certainly seem surprisingly down to earth.

Before his Game 4 for the ages in the National League Championship Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers with three home runs while striking out ten as the starting pitcher, the three-time MVP was just a regular dad walking his six-month-old daughter into Dodgers Stadium in a stroller with his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, and their world famous dog Decoy, by his side.

Mamiko Tanaka
Nov. 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) holds his dog Decoy, as he walks with off the field his wife Mamiko Tanaka following the teams World Series Championship Celebration at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For all that goes into the legend of the $700 million Ohtani, we get many examples that the 31-year-old Japanese hero and his former pro basketball wife Mamiko, 28, are a completely normal couple. As normal as they can be given the constant spotlight.

Another case in point happened yesterday when it was revealed, by the five-time All-Star himself through a translator, that Mamiko enjoyed hearing raucous Toronto Blue Jays fans chanting, "We don't need you," during the first two games of the World Series at Rogers Centre, which has been going nuts throughout the playoffs.

And it was especially effective in the Game 1 blowout.

"It was a really great chant," Ohtani's translator said, "And my wife really appreciate it."

But the fact that Mamiko, who has gone from making rare public appearances to being an active participant in Dodgers WAGs photos, especially throughout the playoffs, has a sense of humor and finds it all funny, while staying humble, is a testament to her.

Shohei Ohtani, Mamiko Tanaka
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (R) and his wife Mamiko Tanaka on March 14, 2024. / IMAGO / Newscom / Yonhap News

Being a former professional athlete probably helps, not to mention being brash and arrogant is not something either she or Ohtani did growing up in Japan.

The Blue Jays, for their part, continue to troll the Dodgers, the reigning World Series champions, as their official social media handle reworked the famous Hollywood sign with an altered image that read, "Let's go Blue Jays."

Mamiko would probably find that funny too, unlike many Dodgers fans.

Regardless of what happens in this series, Ohtani continues to immortalize his name in MLB history as a dominant hitter and pitcher, something that still seems ridiculously impossible in 2025.

Mamiko Tanaka, Shohei Ohtani wife
March 18, 2024: Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani's wife, Mamiko Tanaka, at the World Tour Seoul Series exhibition game. / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

And yet the dude still is a typical dad walking a stroller trying to keep his baby daughter relaxed.

Now that's a true legend.

Shohei Ohtani
Oct. 25, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) looks on from the dugout prior to game two of the 2025 MLB World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

