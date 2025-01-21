The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles has hilarious beer chugging fail on European adventure

Olympic champion Simone Biles is enjoying traveling the world with husband Jonathan Owens, but Smirnoff got the best of her during one stop.

Josh Sanchez

Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks.
Simone Biles poses for a photo on the sidelines before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Olympic champion Simone Biles is the greatest of all time. It seems like there is nothing she can't do when it comes to the mats, but at the end of the day, we are all human.

Biles showed the world that there are some areas where she isn't better than the rest of the world.

The U.S. gymnast is currently traveling with husband Jonathan Owens and during one stop on their adventure, she tried to throw back a Smirnoff.

MORE: Simone Biles stuns in leggy red bubble skirt during GOAT bye week

Biles and her friend tried to chug down their drinks, but at the end of the day the beverages won. She shared the video on Instagram Stories.

Simone Biles, Smirnoff chug, USA gymnastics
Simone Biles / Instagram
Simone Biles, Smirnoff chug, USA gymnastics
Simone Biles / Instagram

MORE: Simone Biles' over-the-top custom Jonathan Owens fit steals show

Simone Biles, Smirnoff chug, USA gymnastics
Simone Biles / Instagram
Simone Biles, Smirnoff chug, USA gymnastics
Simone Biles / Instagram

You can't win them all, even when you're GOAT.

MORE: Simone Biles shines in sparkly minidress with husband Jonathan Owens

At the Paris Olympics, Biles also won gold in the vault, the all-around team competition, and picked up a silver in bronze. The wins took her Olympic medal count to 11.

Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Chicago Bears, USA gymnastics
Simone Biles / Instagram

MORE: Simone Biles shares playful, flirty selfies in bedazzled gold leotard

Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, gymnastics, Olympics
Simone Biles / Instagram

Biles joined Věra Čáslavská of Czechoslovakia as the second-most decorated female Olympic gymnast and has the most Olympic medals earned by a U.S. gymnast. At the World Championships, Biles is the most decorated gymnast - male or female - of all time with 30 total medals (23 gold, four silver, and three bronze).

But, she needs some work if she wants to medal in the Beer Chugging Games.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden

Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration

On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win

Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News