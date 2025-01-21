Simone Biles has hilarious beer chugging fail on European adventure
Olympic champion Simone Biles is the greatest of all time. It seems like there is nothing she can't do when it comes to the mats, but at the end of the day, we are all human.
Biles showed the world that there are some areas where she isn't better than the rest of the world.
The U.S. gymnast is currently traveling with husband Jonathan Owens and during one stop on their adventure, she tried to throw back a Smirnoff.
Biles and her friend tried to chug down their drinks, but at the end of the day the beverages won. She shared the video on Instagram Stories.
You can't win them all, even when you're GOAT.
At the Paris Olympics, Biles also won gold in the vault, the all-around team competition, and picked up a silver in bronze. The wins took her Olympic medal count to 11.
Biles joined Věra Čáslavská of Czechoslovakia as the second-most decorated female Olympic gymnast and has the most Olympic medals earned by a U.S. gymnast. At the World Championships, Biles is the most decorated gymnast - male or female - of all time with 30 total medals (23 gold, four silver, and three bronze).
But, she needs some work if she wants to medal in the Beer Chugging Games.
