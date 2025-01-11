Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens continue NYC adventure with Knicks game date night
The New York City adventure continues for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. Last night, the two stepped out for a date night at the New York Knicks game.
Last night, the Knicks played the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden, where the seven-time Olympic gold medalist and Chicago Bears safety were looking fly. Owens wore a colorful green, black, and white button shirt, faded blue jeans, and accessorized with a silver chain. Biles kept it simple with a black shirt and a stylish leather jacket.
While they kept it fairly simple, they couldn’t help but pull in some attention — as evidenced by a photobomber in the background. The final score of the game was 126-101, with the Thunder winning, but it appears this is the team Owens was rooting for, as he took to his Instagram Story with a picture of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, writing “Shai is a problem.”
The superstar couple has been having quite a time in New York City, as they’ve been living it up for the past few days. Yesterday, Biles surprised former Today show anchor Hoda Kotb on her last day on the show. After the appearance, Biles shared an adorable selfie of the two getting ready for the taping.
Additionally, they’ve been out and about enjoying brunch, cocktails, and late-night ramen.
As the Bears’ season is over the couple is enjoying lots of quality time together, and taking full advantage of their NYC vacation time.
