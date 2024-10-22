Simone Biles shares playful, flirty selfies in bedazzled gold leotard
Simone Biles and other top gymnasts have been hard at work touring the United States for the "Gold Over America Tour." The 30-stop tour kicked off in early September.
With just six stops remaining on the tour, the athletes are getting a well-deserved break.
Biles and company have off until the tour restarts at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, October 27. Until then, they have some free time to kick back and relax.
MORE: Simone Biles flaunts epic black GOAT leotard in mirror selfie
While enjoying some R&R, Biles took to social media to entertain her followers on Instagram.
Biles shared some silly selfies showing she's enjoying her her time on the road.
MORE: Simone Biles, husband Jonathan Owens' sweet PDA moments on GOAT Tour
Biles is joined by teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, along with US men's bronze medalists, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard.
The GOAT's 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals make her the most decorated gymnast in history. She owns seven Olympic golds, two silver, and two bronze.
The tour will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
