Simone Biles' sister Adria stuns in high-slit, strapless dress
Simone Biles' story will continue on Netflix on Friday, October 25, with Part 2 of the docuseries Simone Biles: Rising. Part 1 of the docuseries, which documented her emotional run in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was a huge success.
Now, Part 2 will cover her triumphant return at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
To celebrate the release of Part 2, Netflix rolled out the red carpet for the Simone Biles: RIsing Part 2 premiere on Wednesday night.
MORE: Jonathan Owens' reaction to Simone Biles' sheer premiere dress says it all
Simone was joined by her family for the premiere: her parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, and her sister Adria. Everyone was all smiles.
The family brought out their best looks for the red carpet premiere, with Adria wearing a stunning, high-slit blue dress.
Adria also showed her support for her older sister in Paris at the 2024 Summer Olympics and during stops on USA gymnastics' Gold Over America Tour.
MORE: Simone Biles poses in ab revealing all-white sweatsuit in sister selfie
The 25-year-old Adria is a former gymnast and showed plenty of promise before retiring in 2016. She traded gymnastics for a spot on the Houston Astros' dance team, The Shooting Stars.
She also made her reality television debut in the inaugural season of the competition series Claim to Fame in the summer of 2022.
Now, she's living it up as the supportive sister of a GOAT.
