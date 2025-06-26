The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sophie Cunningham flaunts cowboy bikini fit on Fever off day

The WNBA fit All-Star shares a stunning look from the beach in between games.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in the second half against the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana Fever star Sophia Cunningham has been making a lot of headlines on and off the court recently. Her off-day bikini share may top them all.

The 28-year-old who came to the Fever from the Phoenix Mercury has shown she has her teammates’ backs after being ejected on a flagrant 2 foul in defense for an earlier incident involving teammate Caitlin Clark. The next game, she showed up in an Indiana Pacers fit to support the team when they were in the NBA Finals.

She then turned heads with her “Tres Leches” shirt on the way into the arena, and rocked nearly identical fits to Clark before the last Fever game.

Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham has been crushing it on game days. / Sophie Cunningham/TikTok

After losing at the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, the team had an off day before Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Sparks. While off, Cunningham posted a picture in a black cowboy hat and an eye-catching bikini where she wrote, “take me back.”

Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

It’s unclear if she’s sharing a memory and wants to be back, or wants to stay on the beach and not head back to work.

Either way, it’s a stunning look.

Cunningham is averaging 5.2 points and 4.3 rebounds for the 7-7 Fever.

It’s clearly been no day at the beach for the Fever this season, but Cunningham has been a bright spot on and off the court.

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham in bikini
Sophie Cunningham / Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

