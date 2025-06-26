Sophie Cunningham flaunts cowboy bikini fit on Fever off day
Indiana Fever star Sophia Cunningham has been making a lot of headlines on and off the court recently. Her off-day bikini share may top them all.
The 28-year-old who came to the Fever from the Phoenix Mercury has shown she has her teammates’ backs after being ejected on a flagrant 2 foul in defense for an earlier incident involving teammate Caitlin Clark. The next game, she showed up in an Indiana Pacers fit to support the team when they were in the NBA Finals.
She then turned heads with her “Tres Leches” shirt on the way into the arena, and rocked nearly identical fits to Clark before the last Fever game.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham as homecoming queen in her football uniform is must-see
After losing at the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, the team had an off day before Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Sparks. While off, Cunningham posted a picture in a black cowboy hat and an eye-catching bikini where she wrote, “take me back.”
RELATED: Caitlin Clark-effect sees WNBA franchise valuations skyrocket staggering amount
It’s unclear if she’s sharing a memory and wants to be back, or wants to stay on the beach and not head back to work.
Either way, it’s a stunning look.
Cunningham is averaging 5.2 points and 4.3 rebounds for the 7-7 Fever.
It’s clearly been no day at the beach for the Fever this season, but Cunningham has been a bright spot on and off the court.
