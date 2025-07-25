Sparks’ Cameron Brink dazzles in white miniskirt excruciatingly close to WNBA return
Cameron Brink has been out for the Los Angeles Sparks for over a year. While her fit game has been at an All-Star level, she’s been working hard to get back on the court. She was finally with the team on the road vs. the Connecticut Sun on Thursday nearing a return, but the story was definitely about her latest look.
Brink tore her left ACL back on June 18, 2024, in her rookie season out of the Stanford Cardinal.
She had an eventful offseason not only doing crazy training exercise like lunges with a kid in her arms, but got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with a giant ring, she graduated Stanford where her white dress stole the show, and launched her podcast “Straight to Cam” with her god-sibling Steph Curry’s sister Sydel.
The 6-foot-4 hoopster with model looks still be a hit with her pregame tunnel fashion this season like her leather shorts look that she posed with Kevin Durant on the court with, and she even ditched the blonde hair for her “natural” color.
She may have saved the best fit, however, as she traveled with the Sparks in a white miniskirt and baby blue jacket.
Brink didn’t dress for the game, but she impressed cheering on her teammates.
While that fit sure turned heads, this was the only fit Sparks fans wanted to see.
