Sparks’ Cameron Brink dazzles in white miniskirt excruciatingly close to WNBA return

The Los Angeles Sparks star is nearing a return to the court after over a year since her devastating knee injury.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink walks on the court before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink walks on the court before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink has been out for the Los Angeles Sparks for over a year. While her fit game has been at an All-Star level, she’s been working hard to get back on the court. She was finally with the team on the road vs. the Connecticut Sun on Thursday nearing a return, but the story was definitely about her latest look.

Brink tore her left ACL back on June 18, 2024, in her rookie season out of the Stanford Cardinal.

She had an eventful offseason not only doing crazy training exercise like lunges with a kid in her arms, but got engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with a giant ring, she graduated Stanford where her white dress stole the show, and launched her podcast “Straight to Cam” with her god-sibling Steph Curry’s sister Sydel.

Ben Felter and Cameron Brink
Brink with Felter at his graduation / Ben Felter/Instagram

The 6-foot-4 hoopster with model looks still be a hit with her pregame tunnel fashion this season like her leather shorts look that she posed with Kevin Durant on the court with, and she even ditched the blonde hair for her “natural” color.

Cameron Brin
One of Brink’s pregame tunnel fits in LA. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She may have saved the best fit, however, as she traveled with the Sparks in a white miniskirt and baby blue jacket.

Brink didn’t dress for the game, but she impressed cheering on her teammates.

While that fit sure turned heads, this was the only fit Sparks fans wanted to see.

Cameron Brin
Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

