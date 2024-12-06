Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks ‘office’ look with white shirt, short hair
Loreal Sarkisian knows how to make anything look good even when it’s business casual.
The wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and fashion stylist, model, and business woman has slayed many fits lately including some Daisy Dukes for a Thanksgiving stunner, and a leather and lace “game plan” look.
The 39-year-old recently put to rest any divorce rumors with Steve while wearing a jaw-dropping fit and flashing her wedding ring around.
Loreal also had some fun giving away game tickets. She announced the winner of a contest riddle she put together for two tickets to SEC Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, to watch the Longhorns take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While making the announcement, she crushed in a white button-up dress shirt, pants, and the short hair for a very office-like look.
She looks calm, cool, and collected — just like coach Sarkisian hopes the team plays on Saturday.
Win or lose, Texas will be in the College Football Playoff, but a win would mean a bye. No doubt, Loreal will be wearing her best game day fit for the biggest game of the season thus far to cheer on the Longhorns and her man.
