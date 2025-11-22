Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal rocks insane Texas cowboy chaps fit for Arkansas game
The Texas Longhorns didn’t win the big game last week vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. This week they were back home vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks, but the big story was coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian’s game-day fit.
Texas is nearly out of the College Football Playoff after three losses including to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia. Loreal slayed her burnt-orange boots look in defeat at Athens, Georgia, and then defended her husband and the team after the loss.
While the Longhorns have been up and down this season after opening No. 1 in the preseason, Loreal has been on fire with her game-day looks including a white dress while posing in the end zone, a daring gold fit in a win, and a mismatched look below that certainly caught attention.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal turns heads in daring dress during Texas’ week off
She showed up on Saturday at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, in an insane cowboy-chaps look for the perfect Texas fit.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal and her rarely-seen sister stun side-by-side at Diwali
She also walked into the stadium like a boss.
Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in 2024. They just had their first child in son Amays in April and he’s even shown off his Texas spirit with some adorable onesies.
It may not have been the season Steve and Texas wanted, but his wife certainly has been a bright spot all season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss