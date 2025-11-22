The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal rocks insane Texas cowboy chaps fit for Arkansas game

The Longhorns coach’s wife had the perfect look in Austin on Saturday.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns didn’t win the big game last week vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. This week they were back home vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks, but the big story was coach Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian’s game-day fit.

Texas is nearly out of the College Football Playoff after three losses including to the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia. Loreal slayed her burnt-orange boots look in defeat at Athens, Georgia, and then defended her husband and the team after the loss.

While the Longhorns have been up and down this season after opening No. 1 in the preseason, Loreal has been on fire with her game-day looks including a white dress while posing in the end zone, a daring gold fit in a win, and a mismatched look below that certainly caught attention.

Loreal Sarksian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

She showed up on Saturday at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, in an insane cowboy-chaps look for the perfect Texas fit.

She also walked into the stadium like a boss.

Loreal Sarksiain
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal and Steve have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in 2024. They just had their first child in son Amays in April and he’s even shown off his Texas spirit with some adorable onesies.

It may not have been the season Steve and Texas wanted, but his wife certainly has been a bright spot all season.

Loreal and Steve
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

