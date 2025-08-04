The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks luxury fit showing off personal makeup artist

The wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach and stylist starts her week off with another winning look.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal Sarkisian knows how to start off the week right with her fit game, and she said “hello” to Monday with a sick look while getting her makeup done.

“The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” as the wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, works as a professional stylist and certainly looks the part. Loreal was a hit at last season’s games like her burnt orange leather stunner, and her all-white denim cowgirl look.

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

The coach and the fashionista have been married since 2020 and she helps him sometimes with his game-day looks like his blazer last season. They also just welcomed their first child in April, a baby boy Amays, who they’ve only shown off a glimpse of.

She’s also been hard at work, traveling in looks like this zebra-print stunner.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

With the season almost here, Loreal is in fine fit form to start the week, flexing an Adidas x Gucci collaboration dress while her makeup artist touches her up. She wrote, “Hello Monday ✨“ on the post.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Hello indeed.

Soon, she’ll trade in that blue for the Texas colors.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

