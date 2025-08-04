Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks luxury fit showing off personal makeup artist
Loreal Sarkisian knows how to start off the week right with her fit game, and she said “hello” to Monday with a sick look while getting her makeup done.
“The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” as the wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, works as a professional stylist and certainly looks the part. Loreal was a hit at last season’s games like her burnt orange leather stunner, and her all-white denim cowgirl look.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shows off fitting in fave jeans losing pregnancy weight
The coach and the fashionista have been married since 2020 and she helps him sometimes with his game-day looks like his blazer last season. They also just welcomed their first child in April, a baby boy Amays, who they’ve only shown off a glimpse of.
She’s also been hard at work, traveling in looks like this zebra-print stunner.
With the season almost here, Loreal is in fine fit form to start the week, flexing an Adidas x Gucci collaboration dress while her makeup artist touches her up. She wrote, “Hello Monday ✨“ on the post.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian swoons over wife Loreal's post-baby fit with flirty comment
Hello indeed.
Soon, she’ll trade in that blue for the Texas colors.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium