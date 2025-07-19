Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shows off fitting in fave jeans losing pregnancy weight
Loreal Sarkisian rocked many fits while pregnant, and several after. Now, she revealed the one she tried to wear before having her first child that she just couldn’t fit into until now.
The wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach announced the birth of a baby boy in April that came as a surprise to most as there was no announcement she was pregnant and she slayed her looks at games without showing. For example, we saw her in a white denim cowgirl look, and a burnt leather stunner.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal dazzles in pricy $2,000 T-shirt redefining new-mom look
While the 39-year-old stylist is balancing being a new mom and work while showing off the first glimpse of baby Amays, she’s also been crushing fashion like her “recharge” Sunday in Louis Vuitton, and a dramatic new look in her “happy place.” Most recently it was her post-baby glam minidress that turned heads.
Now, she talked about getting back into the one piece of clothing she couldn’t wear while pregnant, even though she tried: Her jeans. She showed them with her baby bump and having to have them unbuttoned:
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian reveals why wife Loreal was Texas game changer for taking job
That was before, and this is the now post-baby looks she rocked:
Loreal of course had her “fave bag” with her, too.
Loreal wrote on the post for people who have had the same issue fitting into that one outfit, “You’re not alone on this journey, grace and patience go a long way. One step at a time.”
Soon we will also see Loreal also back in her winning Longhorns fits with husband Steve.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip