The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shows off fitting in fave jeans losing pregnancy weight

The wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach posts pictures during her pregnancy vs. now in the same fit.

Matt Ryan

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, watches warm ups before the game against Texas Tech.
Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, watches warm ups before the game against Texas Tech. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Loreal Sarkisian rocked many fits while pregnant, and several after. Now, she revealed the one she tried to wear before having her first child that she just couldn’t fit into until now.

The wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach announced the birth of a baby boy in April that came as a surprise to most as there was no announcement she was pregnant and she slayed her looks at games without showing. For example, we saw her in a white denim cowgirl look, and a burnt leather stunner.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal hide the pregnancy well with game-day looks like this. / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal dazzles in pricy $2,000 T-shirt redefining new-mom look

While the 39-year-old stylist is balancing being a new mom and work while showing off the first glimpse of baby Amays, she’s also been crushing fashion like her “recharge” Sunday in Louis Vuitton, and a dramatic new look in her “happy place.” Most recently it was her post-baby glam minidress that turned heads.

Now, she talked about getting back into the one piece of clothing she couldn’t wear while pregnant, even though she tried: Her jeans. She showed them with her baby bump and having to have them unbuttoned:

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian reveals why wife Loreal was Texas game changer for taking job

That was before, and this is the now post-baby looks she rocked:

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram
Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal of course had her “fave bag” with her, too.

Loreal wrote on the post for people who have had the same issue fitting into that one outfit, “You’re not alone on this journey, grace and patience go a long way. One step at a time.”

Soon we will also see Loreal also back in her winning Longhorns fits with husband Steve.

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion