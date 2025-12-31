Loreal Sarkisian's all-denim fit with husband Steve turns heads for Texas vs Michigan

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns take center stage in the best non-College Football Playoff game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Citrus Bowl. His wife Loreal Sarkisian already stood out with her fit while in Orlando, Florida, before the game.

While it’s not the game Texas had hoped to be in starting the season off as the preseason No. 1, it will be a fun one for the fans against a Michigan team embroiled in scandal following the Sherrone Moore firing.

No doubt the 40-year-old stylist and wife of the Texas coach will bring her game-day best as she always does. We’ve seen her throughout the season in looks like her insane full cowboy chaps look, and her daring gold look, as well as her all-black leather winner for the regular-season finale in the win over Texas A&M.

Loreal and Steve on a game day | Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

She made the trip to Central Florida and enjoyed the team festivities at Fun Spot America crushing her all-denim look.

Loreal was also seen with Steve sharing a moment together and flashing a smile.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

The couple that has been married since 2020 had their first child in a son named Amays in April. They both had a special moment in matching pajamas with him for Christmas, and Loreal shared this adorable moment with the baby as well.

Loreal Sarkisian/Instagra

Baby Amays also made the trip and we can’t wait to see what his game-day fit will be as well.

