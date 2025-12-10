Loreal Sarkisian's stunning furry glam fit steals hubby Steve, Nick Saban's spotlight

Loreal Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarksian made a rare public appearance together where of course the stylist and coach’s wife stood out with hear head-turning fit. They also happened to pose for an epic photo with Nick Saban and his wife.

The 40-year-old Loreal is always a hit on Texas game days like her insane full cowboy chaps look, and her daring gold look, as well as her all-black leather winner for the regular-season finale in the win over Texas A&M.

She also just stood out in a daring black dress for a charity event in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns went 9-3 and just missed the College Football Playoff. Coach Steve is preparing for the Citrus Bowl on December 31 vs. the Michigan Wolverines. Before then, he had a rare night away from football and out with his wife where she stole the show with her fur coat and black dress while standing next to the legendary former Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers coach Saban while Steve was next to Terry Saban at the College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saban, along with Michael Vick, Michael Strahan, Alex Mack, Haloti Ngata, Montee Ball, and fellow coach Urban Meyer highlighted the names inducted in to CFB Hall of Fame.

Loreal and Steve were also able to get away from their baby son Amays for a night. The couple just had him in April for their first child. They’ve been married since 2020.

It’s great to see Loreal and Steve enjoying some time out before Texas’ bowl game where no doubt Loreal will rock another fit.

