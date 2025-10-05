Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal has something to ‘cheer’ about after Texas’ loss
It was a rough Saturday for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns as they lost at the Florida Gators on a day both sides of the ball looked out of sync. On Sunday, the coach’s wife and stylist Loreal Sarkisian at least had something to “cheer” about.
Texas suffered its second defeat early on this season virtually dooming its playoff hopes after starting the season with high hopes being ranked No. 1 in the country.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flaunts Texas burnt-orange Gucci fit from head to toe
The 39-year-old wife of the 51-year-old coach is usually a game-day fit hit like her white dress she flaunted in the end zone, and her perfect-burnt orange heels. While she couldn’t travel to Florida as she was was at Paris Fashion Week, Loreal made sure to drop an all-denim fire look before kickoff while flashing the Hook ‘em Horns sign like she did before the season with Steve.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal slays fit next to Texas basketball coach Sydney Carter
Unfortunately, it wasn’t a lucky look. She did having a winning one with fashion icon and Paul McCartney’s daughter Stella McCartney, however. Loreal wrote,”Cheer to a remarkable collection @stellamccartney ✨Thank you for having me.”
So, there was some level of cheer in the Sarkisian household as the Longhorns plummeted to No. 19 in the latest AP poll that came out today.
At least Steve’s winning at home with Loreal and their new baby son Amays.
