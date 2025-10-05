The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal has something to ‘cheer’ about after Texas’ loss

The day after the Longhorns were stunned by the Florida Gators, the stylist posted from Paris.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
It was a rough Saturday for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns as they lost at the Florida Gators on a day both sides of the ball looked out of sync. On Sunday, the coach’s wife and stylist Loreal Sarkisian at least had something to “cheer” about.

Texas suffered its second defeat early on this season virtually dooming its playoff hopes after starting the season with high hopes being ranked No. 1 in the country.

The 39-year-old wife of the 51-year-old coach is usually a game-day fit hit like her white dress she flaunted in the end zone, and her perfect-burnt orange heels. While she couldn’t travel to Florida as she was was at Paris Fashion Week, Loreal made sure to drop an all-denim fire look before kickoff while flashing the Hook ‘em Horns sign like she did before the season with Steve.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a lucky look. She did having a winning one with fashion icon and Paul McCartney’s daughter Stella McCartney, however. Loreal wrote,”Cheer to a remarkable collection @stellamccartney ✨Thank you for having me.”

So, there was some level of cheer in the Sarkisian household as the Longhorns plummeted to No. 19 in the latest AP poll that came out today.

At least Steve’s winning at home with Loreal and their new baby son Amays.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

