Sunisa Lee flirts with flawless legs in little red dress, high heels
Sunisa Lee has a lot to smile about these days.
After hauling in a gold medal and two bronzes in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, the 21-year-old gymnastics star moved from Minnesota to New York City to work on building her brand and has been dropping viral fits since. For example, this short yellow dress that left fans breathless, or this corset top, miniskirt combo.
Lee was also named to Glamour’s “Women of the Year” list where she graced the cover and pages with stunning poses and even got to meet Beyoncé, where both went fangirl over each other.
Lee got some much-needed downtime in Talum, Mexico, where she relaxed and showed off her stunning figure in a bikini while in a lounge chair by the beach.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee teases very grown up alluring bikini post
Now the 6-time Olympic medalist gymnast (two golds), got glammed up again and put on a fire red minidress with the white heels, simply captioning it with “Sunisa Lee in her red dress.”
RELATED: Simone Biles’ sparkly sunglasses outdone by abs-popping crop top
The lady in red certainly is shockingly beautiful.
Lee is really coming into her own with her fashion. She has now amassed 3.4 million followers on Instagram to share her style with, and has major partnerships with brands like Amazon, L'Oréal, Toyota, and SKIMS.
Most importantly, Lee truly looks happy. She earns a perfect 10 fit score with this look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who’s that girl?: Livvy Dunne almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam shots
Ex-marks the spot: Ciara’s bold fit awkwardly Russell Wilson’s old team colors
Heiress hottie: Gracie Hunt strips down for sizzling Chiefs bye week bikini pics
Two-piece showdown: Suni Lee shows off full figure in vacation bikini photos
No. 1 fan: Vanessa Bryant rocks Dodgers selfie posting Kobe’s inspiring motto