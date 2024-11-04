Livvy Dunne's Christmas nightie gets her on Santa's naughty list
Livvy Dunne is training hard without the glamor to help defend LSU’s national championship in gymnastics.
That is when she’s not traveling on private jets with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and taking epic bikini photos, or shooting drugstore gymnastics ads for Jake Paul, or being a seductive superhero for Halloween.
She’s also apparently ready for Christmas now that the calendar has turned to November. The 22 year old, who wore a birthday nightie last month, revealed her naughty Christmas pajamas on her Instagram. She captioned it, “November= Christmas jammies 💁♀️.”
Yea, that will put her on Santa’s naughty list for sure.
When she’s not posting to her 13 million social media followers, Dunne will join her teammates like Aleah Finnegan, who clinched the national title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Dunne and her teammates want to flash some more fancy rings around next year, and she figures to play a key role this season. The season starts January 3 against the Iowa State Hawkeyes.
The fifth-year senior Dunne has some time before actual Christmas and before the season starts. With all that she’s done and accomplished this year, however, every day must feel like Christmas for Dunne.
