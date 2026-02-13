Tara Lipinski Stuns in White Dress Next to Johnny Weir in Elf Green Fit at Olympics
The big night on the ice at the Milano Cortina Games for the men’s free-skate finals wouldn’t be complete without head-turning fits from former figure skaters and NBC commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.
Lipinski, 43, retired from amateur figure skating in 1998 after she took home gold in the Nagano Olympics the same year at age 15. Weir, meanwhile, now 41, has been retired from competitive skating since 2013. The three-time national champion never medaled in the Olympics but was always a fan favorite, and certainly knows how to stun with his unique sense of style.
Now they work side-by-side as NBC commentators for the figure skating Winter Olympics events along with Terry Gannon.
The pair caused a stir with matching sparkly fits at the Milano Cortina Games, had some fun where Lipinski popped out of Weir’s jacket, and had some posted lip syncing and dancing.
With “Quad God” American Ilia Malinin skating for his first individual gold on Friday night in Milan, the two made a mash-up fit video showing the before and after.
Lipinski brought out the full-length white dress while Weir went with an Elf green look.
The two certainly know how to put on a fashion show and Friday’s big night was no different.
What are Weir and Lipinski doing nowadays?
Besides working for NBC, they both are star in Peacock's reality series The Traitors.
Lipinski is married to TV producer Todd Kapostasy since 2017. Weir was married to lawyer Victor Voronov in 2011, but divorced in 2014.
