Taylor Rooks shows off latest NFL fit with WWE superstar by her side
Taylor Rooks always crushes her different looks on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. This past week’s game in Los Angeles, Rooks had a fit off with a WWE superstar.
This season, the 33-year-old sideline reporter has rocked an eye-catching look at one game, and turned heads at another.
This time she’d do it next to WWE’s Charlotte Flair, whose real name is Ashley Elizabeth Fliehr and is the daughter of wrestling legend Ric Flair. Charlotte is used to a stadium full of eyes on her while she’s in the ring.
The 39-year-old Flair is one of the most decorated women in the history the WWE, holding 14 world championships in her career. Her villainous roles and “Queen” persona make her a polarizing figure in the ring.
Rooks wore the belt this time while standing next to Flair. Rooks rocked the pink business top and skirt while Flair showed her love for the Los Angeles Rams in a new photo the reporter just shared on her Instagram Stories. Rooks wrote, “This made my night 🤩🐐 @charlottewwe.”
In case you’re wondering, No. 14 is cornerback Cobie Durant. Maybe there’s something more there between them we don’t know about yet?
Either way, it wasn’t the lucky fit for Flair, though, as the Rams fell in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers.
Still, she’s a winner alongside Rooks in that epic photo, though.
What fit will Rooks break out for this Thursday’s game in New Jersey for the Philadelphia Eagles at the New York Giants? She’s definitely full of surprises lately like her pose with Flair, and her secret wedding.
