NFL, NBA reporter Taylor Rooks flaunts bikini summer after surprise wedding

With the offseason coming to an end for the sideline reporter, she surprised with a bikini flex.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Taylor Rooks on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Taylor Rooks on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taylor Rooks is enjoying her summer before the grind of Thursday Night Football and the NBA season. The Amazon Prime Video reporter now for both NFL and NBA showed off some of her vacation photos where she confidentially flaunted a string bikini.

The 33-year-old journalist is coming off a surprising wedding with a mystery man where she crushed in her wedding dress, and then even reunited NBA stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green after their Golden State Warriors breakup.

While her mystery husband was finally revealed, so was her new physique after she’s been crushing in the gym in what will soon be her 400th workout class.

She then posted a “movin around” summer photo dump with looks like her shoestring black top below.

It was her bikini, though, that she flaunted that definitely looked Sports Illustrated Swimsuit-worthy.

Taylor Rooks
Taylor Rooks/Instagra

Rooks will soon be trading in her bikini for her NFL sideline and NBA courtside fits where she slays with her fashion and her interviews like outshining the Lakers-Timberwolves playoff matchup in a tiger-print fit, and this all-black leather look for a big football game.

Rooks previously worked for the NBA on TNT before the network lost its rights to games.

We can’t wait to see what Rooks will be rocking come Week 2 for Amazon’s first TNF game with the Washington Commanders at the Green Bay Packers.

Taylor Rooks 2024
Taylor Rooks' all purple look during the 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast on Thursday, Sept. 26, during the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game. / Cooper O'Neill

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

