NFL, NBA reporter Taylor Rooks flaunts bikini summer after surprise wedding
Taylor Rooks is enjoying her summer before the grind of Thursday Night Football and the NBA season. The Amazon Prime Video reporter now for both NFL and NBA showed off some of her vacation photos where she confidentially flaunted a string bikini.
The 33-year-old journalist is coming off a surprising wedding with a mystery man where she crushed in her wedding dress, and then even reunited NBA stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green after their Golden State Warriors breakup.
While her mystery husband was finally revealed, so was her new physique after she’s been crushing in the gym in what will soon be her 400th workout class.
RELATED: 5-foot-9 Taylor Rooks looks tiny beside WNBA legend
She then posted a “movin around” summer photo dump with looks like her shoestring black top below.
RELATED: Erin Andrews crushes black ‘offseason’ dress with husband Jarret Stoll
It was her bikini, though, that she flaunted that definitely looked Sports Illustrated Swimsuit-worthy.
Rooks will soon be trading in her bikini for her NFL sideline and NBA courtside fits where she slays with her fashion and her interviews like outshining the Lakers-Timberwolves playoff matchup in a tiger-print fit, and this all-black leather look for a big football game.
Rooks previously worked for the NBA on TNT before the network lost its rights to games.
We can’t wait to see what Rooks will be rocking come Week 2 for Amazon’s first TNF game with the Washington Commanders at the Green Bay Packers.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal