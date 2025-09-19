Taylor Rooks turns heads on sidelines with dress for Dolphins-Bills TNF game
Taylor Rooks stood out once again on the sidelines of a Thursday Night Football Game. For last night’s Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, her dress certainly turned some heads.
The Bills would improve to 3-0 on the season after defeating the now 0-3 Dolphins, 31-21, at Highmark Stadium.
The real action, though, seemed to take place off the field with the TNF crew like Bills quarterback Josh Allen getting former Buffalo QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to take off his shirt for fans.
RELATED: NFL reporter Taylor Rooks makes Jayden Daniels an afterthought in minidress
While that was a fun moment, the 33-year-old Rooks stole the show off the field during the game reporting in her dress.
RELATED: NFL, NBA reporter Taylor Rooks flaunts bikini summer after surprise wedding
Click to expand to see the full dress below:
Rooks is always fashionable at games whether it’s for the NBA or NFL. For the first TNF game of the season she had this eye-catching look on at Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers’ victory over the Washington Commanders.
Rooks had quite the offseason getting married in a secretive wedding that had a lot of big names there to a man whose identity was later revealed.
Rooks has gained fame over the years and even just starred in an Amazon commercial with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic and others.
Soon Rooks will be winning on football fields and basketball courts with her fire fits.
