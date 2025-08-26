NFL reporter Taylor Rooks makes Jayden Daniels an afterthought in minidress
Taylor Rooks is back getting ready for the NFL season with Amazon Prime Video and stunning with her fits already. In a photo with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniel’s, the 33-year-old sideline reporter made him an afterthought with her minidress.
It was quite the offseason for Rooks as she just got married in July to a mystery man in a stealth weddding that even had former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Kevin Durant hanging out. Her mystery man was later revealed, though.
She also just showed off her fun summer including a stunning bikini shot before the NFL regular season begins.
Rooks, who not only works Thursday Night Football but also as an NBA reporter for what will also be on Amazon now instead of TNT, always slays with her fashion and her interviews like outshining the Lakers-Timberwolves matchup in a tiger-print fit, and her stunning pink look for a big NFL game.
On Monday, Rooks posted her stunning minidress posing with the NFL’s Rookie of the Year Daniels. She wrote, “Today’s office 🏈 Jayden hungry for more” and dropped this picture.
Rooks was likely interviewing Daniels for an upcoming story as she will be on the sidelines for Week 2 when the QB and the Commanders play at the Green Bay Packers. No doubt, she’ll be doing so in another fire fit.
