The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL reporter Taylor Rooks makes Jayden Daniels an afterthought in minidress

The “Thursday Night Football” sideline reporter shows off a stunning look while with the Commanders superstar quarterback.

Matt Ryan

Taylor Rooks on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Taylor Rooks on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Taylor Rooks is back getting ready for the NFL season with Amazon Prime Video and stunning with her fits already. In a photo with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniel’s, the 33-year-old sideline reporter made him an afterthought with her minidress.

It was quite the offseason for Rooks as she just got married in July to a mystery man in a stealth weddding that even had former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Kevin Durant hanging out. Her mystery man was later revealed, though.

Taylor Rooks and Shane Fowler
Taylor Rooks and Shane Fowler / Taylor Rooks/Instagram

RELATED: NBA reporter Taylor Rooks stuns in wedding photos to mystery man with A-list guests

She also just showed off her fun summer including a stunning bikini shot before the NFL regular season begins.

Rooks, who not only works Thursday Night Football but also as an NBA reporter for what will also be on Amazon now instead of TNT, always slays with her fashion and her interviews like outshining the Lakers-Timberwolves matchup in a tiger-print fit, and her stunning pink look for a big NFL game.

On Monday, Rooks posted her stunning minidress posing with the NFL’s Rookie of the Year Daniels. She wrote, “Today’s office 🏈 Jayden hungry for more” and dropped this picture.

RELATED: Taylor Rooks' blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in her bestie Jack Harlow's video

Taylor Rooks and Jayden Daniels
Taylors Rooks/Instagram

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Rooks was likely interviewing Daniels for an upcoming story as she will be on the sidelines for Week 2 when the QB and the Commanders play at the Green Bay Packers. No doubt, she’ll be doing so in another fire fit.

Taylor Rook
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion